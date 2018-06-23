

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk Canada Inc. reported that a large real-world evidence study which included more than 4,000 adults with type 2 diabetes who were starting basal insulin for the first time, comparing the effectiveness of Tresiba (insulin degludec injection) versus Toujeo (insulin glargine U300) showed that after six months those treated with Tresiba had significantly lower HbA compared to those treated with Toujeo. As a secondary endpoint, there was a 30 percent lower rate of hypoglycemic episodes with Tresiba compared to Toujeo.



The company said the real world study also showed in another secondary endpoint that people treated with Tresiba were more likely to stay on their treatment. Those treated with Toujeo had a 37 percent higher rate of discontinuing treatment after two years.



