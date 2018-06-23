

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced its ultra rapid lispro (URLi) led to improved and sustained blood sugar control after meals in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, according to results from three phase 1b studies evaluating URLi compared to Humalog. Across all three studies, URLi was absorbed faster than Humalog, which led to improved post-meal blood sugar control that was sustained over time.



Overall, URLi and Humalog had similar safety and tolerability profiles across all three studies.



URLi is Lilly's mealtime insulin currently in phase 3 development.



