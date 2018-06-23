

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced findings from two new analyses of the EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial. The results included a post-hoc analysis demonstrating consistent effects for Jardiance versus placebo on renal outcomes in patients with established cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, irrespective of control of certain CV risk factors.



The new post-hoc analysis of the EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial showed Jardiance consistently reduced the risk of new or worsening kidney disease versus placebo irrespective of control of blood pressure, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol or A1C levels, individually or combined.



Separately, the effect of Jardiance versus placebo on CV outcomes was examined in a post-hoc analysis of sub-groups of EMPA-REG OUTCOME defined by CV risk at trial start - low, intermediate, high and highest risk. The company said the findings demonstrated consistent reductions in the risk of CV death with Jardiance compared with placebo independent of CV risk group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX