

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Netflix's Chief Communications Officer Jonathan Friedland has been fired for making 'insensitive' remarks during a company meeting.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said Friedland used the n-word on at least two occasions.



'I've made a decision to let go of Jonathan Friedland. Jonathan contributed greatly in many areas, but his descriptive use of the N-word on at least two occasions at work showed unacceptably low racial awareness and sensitivity, and is not in line with our values as a company,' CEO Reed Hastings said, according to the report.



Jonathan Friedland, a former Disney executive, has been working at Netflix for the past seven years. He first joined Netflix in February 2011 as Vice President, Global Corporate Communications and was promoted as Chief Communication Officer the following year.



'I'm leaving Netflix after seven years,' said Friedland in a statement to The Hollwood Reporter. 'Leaders have to be beyond reproach in the example we set and unfortunately I fell short of that standard when I was insensitive in speaking to my team about words that offend in comedy. I feel awful about the distress this lapse caused to people at a company I love and where I want everyone to feel included and appreciated.'



