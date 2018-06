NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) announced an enhanced Propel Card, with with triple points and a $0 annual fee. The Propel Card will be accepted at merchants that accept American Express.



New Wells Fargo Propel cardholders will earn 30,000 bonus points (a $300 cash redemption value) after spending $3,000 in the first three months. The card will be available for applications next month.



