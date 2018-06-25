

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) is reportedly interested in buying struggling food company Campbell Soup Co. (CPB). Shares of Campbell Soup is currently up 9 percent in morning trade.



The New York Post Monday reported that Kraft Heinz is very much interested in buying Campbell and believes the soup maker's management will start a sales process soon.



Last month, Campbell Soup had announced that it will conduct a strategic review of its portfolio. Campbell Soup sales have fallen for three years.



Reports also suggest General Mills to be a potential candidate to buy Campbell.



CPB is currently trading at $42.42, up $3.82 or +9.91%, on the NYSE.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX