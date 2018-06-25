

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Matthew Hickey, the co-founder of cybersecurity firm Hacker House, claims he has discovered a way to break into Apple's iPhone.



According to Hickey, Apple iPhone's ironclad security features can be circumvented and the device can be unlocked as long as you have a Lightning cable connecting the phone to a computer.



Meanwhile, Apple spokesperson has told Engadget that its devices have no vulnerability and the recent report about a passcode bypass on iPhone was in error, and a result of incorrect testing.



As a security feature, an iPhone can only be unlocked if you enter the correct password, and to prevent someone from guessing, the device only gives a user 10 tries. After that, a user is locked out, sometimes permanently.



Two years ago California-based Apple had refused to unlock an iphone belonging to San Bernardino shooter. The authorities were forced to turn to outside experts in an effort to crack the device.



