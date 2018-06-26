

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Instagram, the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook Inc. (FB) Tuesday announced new features for its app, including video chat.



'Last month, we announced that new updates were coming to Instagram to bring you even closer to the people and things you love. These updates - including Video Chat, topic channels in Explore, and new camera effects for Stories - are rolling out today,' the company said in a blog.



Instagram users can now video chat in Instagram Direct, either with just one person or a group of up to four people at a time.



To start a video chat, users have to swipe into Direct inbox and open any message thread and then tap the new camera icon in the right corner.



Instagram also announced a new 'Topics' feature on its 'Explore' tab. Topic enables users to discover their interests on Instagram. 'Over 200 million people visit Explore every day to discover new ideas and find inspiration. Now it's even easier to browse through posts you want to see and accounts you want to follow.'



All of the updates were launched Tuesday for Android and iOS versions of the app.



