WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Conagra Brands (CAG) is in advanced talks to acquire Pinnacle Foods in a deal that could be announced as soon as this week, CNBC reported citing people familiar with the matter.



A deal price could not be immediately obtained, but it will be financed partially in cash and partially in stock, the report said.



The report cautioned that a deal could still fall apart.



