Mittwoch, 27.06.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

90,95 Euro		+1,425
+1,59 %
WKN: 855686 ISIN: US2546871060 Ticker-Symbol: WDP 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
89,74
90,64
22:00
89,87
90,14
22:00
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC A
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC A Chart 1 Jahr
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC A42,00+1,33 %
WALT DISNEY COMPANY90,95+1,59 %