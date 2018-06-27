

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $15.40 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $10.34 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $27.76 million or $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $96.10 million from $93.21 million last year.



Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $27.76 Mln. vs. $20.53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $96.10 Mln vs. $93.21 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56 - $0.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $95 - $97 Million Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 - $2.50 Full year revenue guidance: $399 - $404 Million



