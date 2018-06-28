

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer confidence is set to remain stable in July, survey data from market research group GfK showed Thursday.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index held steady at 10.7 points in July. This was slightly above the expected level of 10.6.



The route taken by the US President in terms of the trade policy towards the EU is causing concern, GfK said. In contrast, the income expectations and propensity to buy improved in June.



The economic expectations index slid 14.1 points to 23.3 points in June. A similar low reading was last seen in March 2017, when it stood at 18.1.



Meanwhile, the income expectations index rose 3.4 points to 57.6 in June. The last time the level rose higher than this was in August 2017, when it reached 61.4 points.



The index for propensity to buy gained 0.4 points to 56.3 in June. The propensity to buy is still benefiting from an employment market that is in good shape, GfK noted.



