

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) announced that its Board considers that the Group continues to be on track to deliver a result for the full year in line with consensus market expectations. The Group will announce Interim Results for the period to 4 August 2018 on 11 September 2018.



On 17 April 2018, the Board stated that it was satisfied with progress and remained confident about the prospects for the current financial year. This continues to be the Board's view.



'Overall, we remain encouraged about the progress that we are making internationally and, following the recent acquisition of the Finish Line business, are excited by the opportunity ahead of us in the United States,' the Group stated.



