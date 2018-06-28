

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks moved lower on Thursday as concerns over global trade persisted and investors turned their focus to the two-day European Union meeting on migration policy that's kicking off in Brussels today.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 17 points or 0.32 percent at 5,310 in opening deals after closing 0.9 percent higher the previous day.



Sanofi shares declined 0.7 percent. The drug giant said it has finalized negotiations to sell its European generics business Zentiva to Advent International for enterprise value of 1.9 billion euros.



Utility Suez dropped 1.5 percent after Berenberg cut its rating on the stock.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX