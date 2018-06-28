

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Marvell (MRVL) announced that China's State Administration for Market Regulation has approved the company's merger transaction with Cavium, Inc. The merger remains subject to customary closing conditions. Marvell currently expects the merger to close in July 2018.



In November 2017, Marvell and Cavium announced a definitive agreement, under which Marvell will acquire all outstanding shares of Cavium common stock in a transaction valued at approximately $6 billion.



