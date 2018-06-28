

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $123.3 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $100.0 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.8% to $1.33 billion from $1.11 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $123.3 Mln. vs. $100.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q2): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.85 - $6.95



