

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) announced that Ms. Helen Zhang has resigned from her role as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 29, 2018. Xuefeng Li, currently general manager of the financial management department of the company, has been appointed as interim CFO.



Li joined Xinyuan in February 2017 as the general manager of the company's financial management department. Before joining Xinyuan, Li worked for China Wanda Group and held senior management positions in its various subsidiaries including Wanda Hotels, Wanda Commercial Real Estate, Wanda Kids Entertainment, Wanda E-Commerce and Wanda Culture Group.



Yong Zhang, Chairman of Xinyuan, said, 'Since Mr. Xuefeng Li joined Xinyuan a year and a half ago, he has become familiar with and mastered the business and processes of Xinyuan. Mr. Li has extensive experience in financial management and capital operations. We believe he is well positioned to move into the interim CFO role immediately. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to scale our operations in China and overseas.'



