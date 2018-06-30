

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cybersecurity company Tenable Holdings Inc. filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The Columbia, Maryland-based cybersecurity company said that it plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'TENB'.



The company, which was founded in 2002, reported 2017 loss of $41.8 million on revenue of $187.7 million.



Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank are the joint bookrunners on the deal, the company noted.



