

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Despite ratings for these channels decreasing by approximately 30 percent over the past five years among DISH customers, Univision is demanding rate increases of roughly 75 percent. In fact, ratings for its flagship Univision channel have declined nearly 40 percent since 2012, DISH Network Corporation said.



'Univision's attempted price hikes target Hispanics despite the fact that fewer members of our community are watching Univision,' said Alfredo Rodríguez Diaz-Marta, Vice President of DishLATINO and Sling Latino.



Downward ratings trends are expected to continue. Univision failed to secure rights for the current World Cup, as well as the World Cup in 2022 and 2026, losing out to one of its competitors in domestic Hispanic programming.



DISH Network said that Univision has a history of resorting to blackouts to gain leverage in negotiations. In the last two years, they have blacked out millions of viewers, including customers of AT&T, Charter and Verizon (in a takedown lasting over a month).



In many markets, Univision is available for free, over the air, with an antenna. To help ensure customers don't lose access to Univision shows as discussions continue, DISH, DishLATINO and Sling TV are making antennas available for free to customers in eligible areas.



Univision also sells its top two networks direct to consumers through a streaming product called Univision Now. That product is available for $7.99 per month, yet the programmer is asking DishLATINO and Sling Latino subscribers to pay almost double for the same content.



To ensure customers have additional Spanish-language entertainment options during this time, DishLATINO is making news and entertainment channels available at no extra cost. These options include Multimedios (now available on channels 271, 272, 830 and 831), Mexicanal (now available on channels 273 and 833), and additional free movies on channel 828. Sling TV is providing customers who have the the Best of Spanish TV service or Best of Spanish TV Extra a free preview of the Mexico Regional Service.



