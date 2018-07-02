

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in June, and at an accelerated rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.0.



That's up from 52.8 in May, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion of contraction.



Individually, output and employment increased at faster rates in June, while new export orders declined for the first time since August 2016.



Total inflows of new work advanced at the softest pace in 10 months.



