JONA (dpa-AFX) - Cement giant LafargeHolcim (HCMLY.PK, HCMLF.PK) announced Monday that it has terminated the liquidity enhancement agreement with Exane S.A. for its listing on Euronext Paris as of June 30, 2018.



At the termination date of the contract, the following resources were recorded: 0 LafargeHolcim shares, 9.987 million euros in cash.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX