

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) announced its subsidiary Hydro Energi AS has signed a long-term power contract with Tonstad Vindpark AS, a planned onshore wind farm in Sirdal and Flekkefjord in southern Norway. Hydro Energi AS will purchase 100% of the actual output of the wind farm and will handle all balancing and nomination from the commissioning of the wind farm and for the duration of the power purchase contract.



The contract will contribute to supplying power to Hydro's aluminium plants in Norway. The contract spans for 25 years, for the period 2020 to 2045.



Tonstad Vindpark AS is owned by Engie, a French power utility company, and SUSI Partners.



