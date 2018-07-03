

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - German chemical distributor Brenntag AG (BNTGF.PK) said it has agreed to acquire the chemicals distribution business of Canada Colors and Chemicals Ltd. The acquisition enables Brenntag to expand its footprint in Canada.



The business is valued at an enterprise value of about 86 million euros Closing of the transaction is expected within the course of the next weeks, subject to contractually agreed closing conditions.



Toronto-based Canada Colors and Chemicals or CCC offers a full-line portfolio with operations in the main industrial areas across all of Canada. The company serves a highly diversified customer base in industries such as Life Sciences, Water Treatment, Coatings, Construction, Energy and Mining.



Brenntag noted that CCC's blending capabilities and formulation expertise in the Oil & Gas business opens interesting synergetic business opportunities with its own Canadian oil & gas operations. In addition, the company's own truck fleet will extend Brenntag's value-added service offering.



CCC's Chemicals Distribution business generated total sales of about 140 million euros in the financial year 2017. Gross profit in 2017 amounted to around 25 million euros.



Steven Holland, CEO of Brenntag Group said, 'With the acquisition of CCC, Brenntag strengthens its focus and specialties capabilities in both Life Science and Material Science. CCC's broad positioning and extensive product and service portfolio perfectly complement Brenntag's offer to our customers and suppliers.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX