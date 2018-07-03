

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Cloud COO Diane Bryant is reportedly leaving the company less than a year after joining the tech giant.



'We can confirm that Diane Bryant is no longer with Google. We are grateful for the contributions she made while at Google and we wish her the best in her next pursuit,' a Google representative said, according to Business Insider.



Bryant joined Google from Intel in December 2017. She was head of Intel's Data Center Group, which generated $17 billion in revenue in 2016. Over her five years as Group President, Diane expanded the business to additionally focus on pervasive cloud computing, network virtualization and the adoption of artificial intelligence solutions.



Meanwhile, reports say that Intel might be considering recently departed executives like Bryant as replacement for former CEO Brian Krzanich. Krzanich had stepped down as CEO of the chipmaker in June after an investigation into his relationship with an employee.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX