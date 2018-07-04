

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands plc (IMT.L, ITYBY.PK) said that David Haines, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, has decided to step down from the Board, with immediate effect, following his appointment as Chief Executive of Upfield Group, the Amsterdam based parent company of Unilever's former global spreads business purchased by KKR.



David will be succeeded as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee by Malcolm Wyman, who will also remain Senior Independent Director.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX