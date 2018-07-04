

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FUCHS PETROLUB SE (FUPEF.PK) announced the acquisition of the lubricants business of Comercial Pacific Ltda. in Chile in July 2018, and integrates it into a newly founded company.



FUCHS noted that this acquisition focuses in particular on the customer base and workforce. The FUCHS Group will hold 65% of the shares in the company and Comercial Pacific Ltda. the remaining 35%.



Comercial Pacific Ltda. has established itself as a long-standing FUCHS distributor in Chile in the mining, food, paper and cellulose industries.



