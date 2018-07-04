

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oprah Winfrey has once again ruled out chances of her running for American presidency.



The media mogul, who had earlier this year shot down the prospects of her running for the top post, was again asked the question during an interview with Vogue magazine.



Its a messy affair in the White House in which she cannot survive, according to the 64-year-old popular talk show host.



'In that political structure - all the non-truths, the bullsh*t, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on - I feel like I could not exist,' Winfrey said.



'I would not be able to do it. It's not a clean business. It would kill me,' the Broadway icon added.



The US media was abuzz with reports that people were so impressed by Oprah Winfrey's epic speech at the Golden Globes in January that they see a presidential candidate for the 2020 election in the pro-Democrat celebrity.



Seth Meyers, the host for the ceremony, in his opening monologue toyed with the idea of a possible Oprah Winfrey presidential campaign.



Delivering the most empowering speech of the night after receiving the prestigious Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement, Oprah Winfrey said 'Hope for a new day is here'.



That sounded a lot like the start of a presidential campaign, and within minutes, the Oprah2020 hashtag began trending on Twitter.



Prominent persons have voiced their support to Winfrey to seek the Democratic nomination for president and challenge Trump in 2020.



But the popular host of the Oprah Winfrey Show ruled out such prospects since then.



