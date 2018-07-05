

CATENAE INNOVATION PLC



('Catenae' or the 'Company')



Issue of Equity and Update Settlement Agreement for October 2016 Placing



Issue of Equity Catenae (AIM: CTEA), the AIM quoted provider of digital media and technology, announces that it has agreed to issue a total of 118,833,332 new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence per share in the Company.



The Company has issued 41,666,666 new ordinary shares (Subscription Shares') at a price of 0.12 pence per share raising gross proceeds of £50,000 in cash and will settle existing creditor balance of £83,000 through the issue of 29,166,666 Shares at 0.12 pence per share and 48,000,000 Shares at 0.1 pence per share.



The 118,833,332 new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of Catenae. Application will be made for the 118,833,332 ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which is expected to occur on or around 11 July 2018.



Following the issue, Catenae will have in issue 2,078,601,652 ordinary shares with voting rights. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



Update Settlement Agreement for October 2016 Placing The Company provides a further update to the announcement made on 16 February 2018 relating to a compromise agreement ('Compromise Agreement') with City of London Markets Limited. City of London Markets Limited have now discharged their obligations under this agreement and the Company considers this matter closed.



This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. The person who arranged for release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Tony Sanders (Chief Executive Officer).



