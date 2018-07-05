

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK) announced that its Supervisory Board has resolved to extend the contract with Christof Winkelmann, and to re-appoint him as a member of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG, with effect from 1 July 2019, for a term until 30 June 2024. Christof Winkelmann has been a member of the Management Board since 1 July 2016.



Marija Korsch, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: 'Christof Winkelmann has been very successful in expanding the Structured Property Financing segment, as well as Aareal Bank's position on the major global property markets over recent years.'



