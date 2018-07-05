

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were modestly higher on Thursday as investors eyed a speech from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney for signals regarding the chances of an August rate rise.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 25 points or 0.33 percent at 7,598 in late opening deals after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



Fashion retailer SuperDry soared almost 9 percent after announcing a special dividend.



Ryanair Holdings dropped 1.3 percent after the European Commission opened an in-depth investigation into marketing agreements with regional and local authorities in France.



Primark-owner Associated British Foods slumped 4.7 percent after it released a trading update for the 40 weeks to 23 June 2018.



