

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) announced the European Commission has expanded the indication for Sprycel (dasatinib) to include the treatment of children and adolescents aged 1 year to 18 years with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase, and to include a powder for oral suspension formulation. The company said the approval makes Sprycel the first ever tyrosine kinase inhibitor to be approved in a powder formulation for administration in pediatric patients and patients who cannot swallow tablets.



The EC approval is based on data from CA180-226, the largest prospective trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Sprycel in pediatric patients newly diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in chronic phase, and in those resistant to or intolerant of imatinib.



