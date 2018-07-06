

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - ThyssenKrupp AG (TYEKF.PK) said that Heinrich Hiesinger has asked the Executive and Personnel Committee of the Supervisory Board of the company to come to a mutual agreement for ending his mandate as Chief Executive Officer of the company.



The Supervisory Board will meet Friday to discuss and decide on the request of Dr. Heinrich Hiesinger.



Recently, Tata Steel and thyssenkrupp signed a definitive agreement to create a new company by combining their European steel businesses in a 50/50 joint venture. The proposed new company, to be named thyssenkrupp Tata Steel B.V.. The transaction is subject to merger control clearance in several jurisdictions, including the European Union.



