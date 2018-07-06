

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls Royce Holdings Plc (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) announced that it has signed an agreement to sell its Commercial Marine business, to Norway -based KONGSBERG, for an enterprise value of 500 million pounds and net proceeds of around 350 million pounds to 400 million pounds.



The move follows a strategic review by Rolls-Royce of its Commercial Marine operations announced in January 2018. Commercial Marine has approximately 3,600 employees, with the majority based in the Nordic region. In 2017 the Commercial Marine business generated revenue of 817 million pounds with an operating loss of 70 million pounds.



The sale includes propulsion, deck machinery, automation and control, a service network spanning more than 30 countries and ship design capability.



KONGSBERG will, through a trading arrangement, continue to have access to products from Bergen Engines, which remains part of Rolls-Royce Power Systems. The Bergen engine range of both diesel and gas medium-speed engines is a key component that will enable KONGSBERG to be a leader in the continued development of integrated ship systems.



KONGSBERG will also be an important partner and supplier to Rolls-Royce's Defence business for the supply of Commercial Marine products used on Naval vessels.



Rolls-Royce Power Systems will continue to supply MTU engines to a range of customers in the marine market including operators of commercial vessels and yachts. The Naval gas turbine propulsion activities will continue to be a core part of Rolls-Royce Defence.



After taking into account various central cost recharges included in this reported figure, the disposal is expected to have had around a 50 million pounds positive profit impact based on 2017 pro forma figures.



The proceeds will be used to improve the resilience of the Rolls-Royce balance sheet and provide additional capital to judiciously pursue opportunities that will drive greater returns for the Group.



Full year 2018 guidance for revenue, profit and free cash flow provided by Rolls-Royce on 7 March 2018 included Commercial Marine.



