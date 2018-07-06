sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,11 Euro		+0,06
+0,54 %
WKN: A1H81L ISIN: GB00B63H8491 Ticker-Symbol: RRU 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,175
11,368
08:34
11,20
11,385
08:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC11,11+0,54 %