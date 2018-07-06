

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) announced that Vonovia Acquisition Holding now controls an aggregate of 35,897,338 class A shares, 101,679,569 class B shares and 772,063 preference shares (including shares acquired in the market up to and including 4 July 2018), which, together with the shares for which call options were issued, corresponds to approximately 66.1% of the total number of shares and 61.1% of the total number of voting rights in Victoria Park (on a fully diluted basis) (56.2% and 48.7% excluding the call option shares).



On 21 June 2018, Vonovia Acquisition Holding reported the outcome of the recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Victoria Park to tender all shares in Victoria Park. During the extended acceptance period which expired on 3 July 2018, an additional 1,649,385 Class A shares, 2,542,719 Class B shares and 108,891 preference shares in Victoria Park have been tendered in the offer. Vonovia Acquisition Holding has acquired additional shares in Victoria Park in the market.



Vonovia will not extend the acceptance period further. Settlement in respect of the remaining shares tendered is expected to be initiated on or around 11 July 2018.



