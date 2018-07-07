

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - A Romanian fighter jet MiG-21 Lancer crashed during an airshow in eastern Romania, leaving its pilot dead, media reports said Saturday.



About 4,000 people were watching the air show, which was conducted on the occasion of the Borcea airbase Open Day.



The pilot parachuted after assuring that the plane left the air base, to avoid striking the spectators. The crash took place on a farmland, around 240 kilometres east of Bucharest.



Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion.



Romanian Defense Minister Mihai Fifor will be arriving soon to Borcea base.



