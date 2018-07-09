sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,373 Euro		+0,058
+0,91 %
WKN: 875773 ISIN: ES0113211835 Ticker-Symbol: BOY 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
IBEX-35
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,415
6,417
10:11
6,414
6,417
10:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA6,373+0,91 %
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA48,70-0,23 %