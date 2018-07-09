

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc (HIK.L, HKMPY.PK) announced the company has signed a licensing and distribution agreement with Omega Pharma Trading NV, an affiliate of Perrigo Company plc. Hikma has the exclusive right to license and distribute more than 30 consumer healthcare products, including Davitamon, Prevalin, XLS Medical, Dermalex and Paranix, in all its MENA markets, with the exception of current agreements in place. Hikma aims to work with Perrigo's existing partners in the MENA region to broaden sales and marketing coverage.



Hikma also has the right of first refusal to the full range of Perrigo's OTC medicines in the region.



