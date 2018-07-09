

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Buyback



Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC) is boosting its share-buyback by $1 billion, and debt-reduction program by $500 million, raising its total spend on the equity and debt buyback programs to $5.5 billion. The buyback authorization extends through the end of June, 2019.



Asset Acquisition



Clinical-stage oncology drug developer MabVax Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (MBVX), said family-owned pharma company Boehringer Ingelheim has acquired all rights in and to its program targeting a glycan commonly over-expressed on multiple solid tumor cancers. In return, MabVax will receive US $11 million in upfront and near-term milestones as well as downstream regulatory milestone payments, plus further earn-out payments. MabVax added that this asset acquisition is separate and distinct from its other programs under development.



