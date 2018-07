PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) announced the launch of a generic version of Uceris 1 or budesonide extended-release tablets, 9 mg, in the U.S.



Budesonide extended-release tablets are a glucocorticosteroid indicated for the induction of remission in patients with active, mild to moderate ulcerative colitis.



Uceris had annual sales of about $196 million in the U.S., according to IMS data as of May 2018.



