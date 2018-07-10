

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) announced the company has named Suzanne Wood as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1, 2018. Ms. Wood will succeed John McPherson, currently Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. McPherson will continue to serve in his current capacity until the end of August, and will remain with Vulcan as Chief Strategy Officer until the end of 2018.



From 2012 to 2018, Ms. Wood was Group Finance Director and CFO of Ashtead Group plc. Prior to becoming CFO of Ashtead, Ms. Wood was Executive Vice President and CFO of Sunbelt Rentals, Inc., the North American subsidiary of Ashtead. Ms. Wood also previously held CFO positions at Tultex Corporation and Oakwood Homes Corporation.



