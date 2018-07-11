

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Bosch and Daimler have selected and signed an agreement with the U.S. AI computing company Nvidia as a supplier for the artificial intelligence or AI platform they need. AI is an important building block in fully automated and driverless vehicles? network of several individual ECUs or Electronic control units.



Under this contract, Nvidia will provide its Drive Pegasus platform powered by high performance AI automotive processors along with system software that will process the vehicle-driving algorithms generated by Bosch and Daimler using machine-learning methods. As a result, the ECU network will reach a computing capacity of hundreds of trillion operations per second. Bosch and Daimler will also be able to tap Nvidia's expertise to help develop the platform.



Separately, Daimler Buses said it is investing around 200 million euro in electric, connected and automated driving up to 2020.



'The new Mercedes-Benz eCitaro is the kick-off for an innovation initiative to electrify the public transport network. In doing so, we are offering our customers more than just a battery concept, rather a complete eMobility system. Our in-house eMobility Consulting service advises our customers on their journey to electric mobility', says Till Oberwörder, Head of Daimler Buses and Chairman of the Board of Management of EvoBus GmbH.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX