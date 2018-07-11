

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said that its licensee Janssen Research & Development, LLC, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, has initiated a pivotal phase 2/3 clinical program to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Tremfya (guselkumab) in the treatment of patients with moderately severely active Crohn's disease. Expected to enroll approximately 2,000 patients, the program, which is named GALAXI, consists of three separate studies, a phase 2 study (GALAXI 1), followed by two phase 3 studies (GALAXI 2 and GALAXI 3).



Tremfya is a fully human anti-IL-23 monoclonal antibody developed by Janssen, and was generated utilizing MorphoSys's proprietary HuCAL antibody technology.



In connection with the start of the GALAXI program, MorphoSys will receive two milestone payments from Janssen. Financial details were not disclosed.



Crohn's disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) affecting any part of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition to the clinical development in Crohn's disease, Tremfya(R) is currently being investigated in two phase 3 trials in psoriatic arthritis. Tremfya(R) has been approved in the U.S., Canada, the European Union, and several other countries for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and in Japan for the treatment of both psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.



