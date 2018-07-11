

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian low-cost gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO, EGO.TO) announced that it has named Philip Yee as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Philip Yee will join Eldorado in September 2018.



The company specified that Phil will be responsible for overseeing financial strategy, planning and analysis, accounting and financial reporting, as well as tax and treasury functions. He will also be responsible for leading the Company's ongoing financing initiatives.



The company also noted that Phil has extensive experience as a senior financial executive, including most recently as EVP and CFO at Kirkland Lake Gold since 2016, and SVP and CFO with Lake Shore Gold from 2013 to 2016.



'Phil brings a wealth of experience to our leadership team. I look forward to working alongside Phil to further unlock the value we have in our business as we focus on our goal to re-establish our annual gold production of 600,000 ounces by 2021.' said George Burns, Eldorado's President and Chief Executive Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX