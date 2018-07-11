sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,905 Euro		+0,005
+0,56 %
WKN: 892560 ISIN: CA2849021035 Ticker-Symbol: ELO 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,879
0,907
08:20
0,877
0,906
08:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ELDORADO GOLD CORPORATION0,905+0,56 %