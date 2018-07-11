

CRAWLEY (dpa-AFX) - G4S PLC (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) presented 2017 segmental results reflecting new organisation structure. The presentation of its results from first-half 2018 onwards will reflect the new organisation structure which was implemented on 1 January 2018.



The presentation of the Group's results will reflect the elimination of the separate presentation of portfolio businesses as the portfolio programme is substantially complete; and introduction of the separate presentation of the impact of business disposals in the current and prior year. These presentational changes do not change the Group's audited prior period results.



