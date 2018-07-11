

WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $211.2 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $148.9 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $1.27 billion from $1.12 billion last year.



Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $211.2 Mln. vs. $148.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.74 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q2): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX