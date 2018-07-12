

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe SA (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) announced the expansion of its country model organisation. The geographic footprint of the Groupe will be divided into eight key markets. The eight key markets are North America, the United Kingdom, France, DACH (Germany, Switzerland and Austria), Northern & Central Europe, Southern Europe, Asia Pacific & Middle East/Africa, and Latin America. Each market will be led by a leadership team.



The company also announced that Loris Nold, CEO of Publicis Groupe APAC since February 2018, will also oversee the Middle East and Africa. Jarek Ziebinski, CEO of Publicis One, is appointed to the newly created role of CEO of Publicis Groupe for Northern and Central Europe.



