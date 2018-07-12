

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China New Borun Corp. (BORN) announced the special committee of the Board has recently received a notice from Jinmiao Wang, CEO and Chairman of the Board, and King River Holding Limited, a British Virgin Island company and a majority shareholder of China New Borun, stating that they have withdrawn the non-binding going private proposal dated January 10, 2018.



The Special Committee was dissolved on July 12, 2018 as Wang and King River had determined not to proceed with the Proposal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX