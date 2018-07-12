

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.03 billion, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $1.19 billion, or $1.62 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Delta Air Lines Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 billion or $1.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $11.78 billion from $10.75 billion last year.



Delta Air Lines Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.24 Bln. vs. $1.16 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.77 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.72 -Revenue (Q2): $11.78 Bln vs. $10.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.85 Full year EPS guidance: $5.35 - $5.70



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX