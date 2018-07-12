

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) reported net sales increased 6 percent to $1.28 billion for the five weeks ended July 7, 2018, compared to net sales of $1.21 billion for the five weeks ended July 1, 2017. Comparable sales increased 3 percent for the period.



The company reported net sales of $4.76 billion for the 22 weeks ended July 7, 2018, an increase of 8 percent compared to net sales of $4.42 billion for the 22 weeks ended July 1, 2017. Comparable sales increased 3 percent for the period.



