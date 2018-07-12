

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) on Thursday reported preliminary month-end assets under management or AUM of $1.044 trillion as of June 30, 2018, up from $1.038 trillion at the end of May 2018 and also representing an increase from $1.014 trillion at the end of March 2018.



The company's client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $2.2 billion in June 2018 and $4.7 billion for the quarter-ended June 30, 2018. This brings the total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2018, to $13.6 billion.



